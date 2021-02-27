Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFPUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

