Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$124.25.

TSE:CM opened at C$117.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$52.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$119.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$112.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

