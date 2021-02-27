Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New $56.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.