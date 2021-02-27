Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Howden Joinery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

