Canaccord Genuity Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.39.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 146.62%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.