Canaccord Genuity Boosts NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.40.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$446.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.