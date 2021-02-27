Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$33.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$27.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$30.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.39%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

