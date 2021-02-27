Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 20,300 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

