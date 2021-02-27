Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,796 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,566,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

