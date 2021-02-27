Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $20.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

