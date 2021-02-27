Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Lowered by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 7.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $50,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 765,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 729,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $115.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

