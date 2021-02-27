Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $11,025,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after purchasing an additional 320,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $1,622,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 288,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

