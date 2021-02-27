Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 256,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 62,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 97,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

