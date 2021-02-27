Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $90.91 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,662 shares of company stock worth $28,227,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.