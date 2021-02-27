Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $604,000 Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

