Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,088.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,046.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,023.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.99.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.