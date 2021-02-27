Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on CALA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 808,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

