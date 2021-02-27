California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.25 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

