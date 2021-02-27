California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,135 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Celsius by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Celsius by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $59.53 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

