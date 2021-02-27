California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CWK stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
