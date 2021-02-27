California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

