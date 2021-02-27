California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.13 Million Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Domtar worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $7,466,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domtar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of UFS opened at $37.05 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

