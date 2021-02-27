California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Otter Tail worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $40.52 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

