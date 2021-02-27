California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) & TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Head to Head Comparison

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TowneBank and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TowneBank currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Given TowneBank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and California BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $673.41 million 3.11 $138.78 million $1.93 14.94 California BanCorp $53.33 million 2.36 $7.00 million N/A N/A

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 18.05% 7.74% 1.00% California BanCorp 5.60% 2.34% 0.20%

Summary

TowneBank beats California BanCorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates 42 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has seven offices, including three banking offices in Lafayette, Fremont, and San Jose, as well as four loan production offices in Oakland, Walnut Creek, San Jose, and Sacramento. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

