CaixaPay (CXP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.00476944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00069361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00081111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00467754 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.