Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target upped by Cowen from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

