Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target upped by Cowen from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.68.
Shares of CZR stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.