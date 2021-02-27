Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,914.85 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,034.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,960.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.