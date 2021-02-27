C3.ai (AI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AI opened at $112.46 on Friday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

