C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Announces $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

CPKPY opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59. C.P. Pokphand has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. It is involved in breeding, farming, and selling of livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling of value-added processed food products; slaughtering and selling of pork meat products; and manufacturing and trading of chicken meat products.

