C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Announces $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

CPKPY opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59. C.P. Pokphand has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About C.P. Pokphand

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. It is involved in breeding, farming, and selling of livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling of value-added processed food products; slaughtering and selling of pork meat products; and manufacturing and trading of chicken meat products.

