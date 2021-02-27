BWX Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,875.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.