BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 517.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

