Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.