Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.45

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and traded as low as $31.72. Bunzl shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 51,201 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

