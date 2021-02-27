BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 61.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $156,646.93 and $1,144.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.22 or 0.00713593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00028883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00035483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00040995 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.