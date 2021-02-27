Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $846,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $174.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.46.

