Brokers Set Expectations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

