Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

