Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Target Price at $52.78

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.10.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $966.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4,332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

