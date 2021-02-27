Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target at $91.91

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,071 shares of company stock worth $2,715,140 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 615.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 436,871 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

