Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target at $91.91

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.91.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,071 shares of company stock worth $2,715,140 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.
