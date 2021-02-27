Brokerages Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $53.14

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after buying an additional 1,821,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after buying an additional 201,025 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.00. 917,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,289. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

