Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price at $217.80

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.