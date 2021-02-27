Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT at $101.40

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.