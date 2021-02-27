Brokerages Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) PT at $55.55

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

