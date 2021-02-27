Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Saia stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.53. The company had a trading volume of 262,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $214.57.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after buying an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.