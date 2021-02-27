Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.44 Million

Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post sales of $438.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.30 million. Premier posted sales of $334.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Premier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

