Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post sales of $45.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.25 million to $46.40 million. Camden National posted sales of $43.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $181.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.79 million to $184.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $180.49 million, with estimates ranging from $175.97 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAC. Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. 42,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,523. The company has a market cap of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

