Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

RSG opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

