Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 1,233,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a PE ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 1.72.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

