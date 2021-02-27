Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

