Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

NYSE BR opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.