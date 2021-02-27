Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 94,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,226 shares of company stock worth $10,496,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

